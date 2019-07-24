Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli only Indians on Instagram Rich List 2019 topped by Kylie Jenner. Here’s how much they earn

Actor Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli are the only two Indians on Hopperhq.com’s Instagram Rich List 2019. The list is released annually and ranks celebs, sports personalities and others based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram.

Priyanka took the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. Virat, meanwhile, was at the 23rd spot with $196,000 earned with each post. The list was topped by reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner with $1,266,000 earned with each promoted post.

Others on the list include singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who also is the most followed person on Instagram.

In the recent few months, Priyanka has promoted products like Pilot Pens and Obagi Medical. She also uses her Instagram account to promote her activities as the Unicef Goodwill ambassador.

Also read: Rahul Bose shocked as five star charges Rs 442 for 2 bananas

She has 43.3 million followers and is also the most followed Indian on the social media website. She took a small break from technology last week to celebrate her birthday with friends and family. When she returned to the ‘Gram on Wednesday, she expressed gratitude to her fans and her followers for sending love and good wishes on her birthday.

“Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Sorry I haven’t responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I’m back and I just want to say ‘Thank you all so much’. I hope everyone feels as loved as I do,” she posted, along with a series of emojis.

Priyanka’s film The Sky Is Pink, helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. It is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter -- Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:50 IST