Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pump iron in the gym, share inspiring videos on Instagram. See them here

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli have returned to Mumbai post the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales and hit the gym as part of their fitness routine. The actor shared videos from the gym on her Instagram stories as she pumped some iron.

Sharing a video of herself lifting weights, she wrote, “Lift it like a pro.” She can be seen performing squats while lifting weights in another video. Another video shows Anushka doing some stretches with a dumbbell in one hand.

Anushka Sharma working out in the gym.

Virat, too, shared a combination of three videos from his weightlifting session and captioned it, “Hard work has no substitute.”

Anushka has also been sharing pictures of cups made by her during her pottery classes in London. She took up pottery as a hobby in London when husband Virat Kohli was busy leading Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Anushka Sharma shared pictures of cups made by her.

Netflix recently announced Anushka’s next project titled Mai -- one of its five original upcoming series. The series will revolve around a middle-aged woman who finds her ferocity in the underworld when she accidentally kills a notorious mafia leader. How she is pulled deeper into the criminal and political underworld with the growth of her cult will form the crux of the story.

Mai has been written by Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen and Amita Vyas. Anushka is producing the Netflix original under the banner of her production house, Clean Slate Films, which she founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Turning down rumours of taking a break from work, Anushka had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Being a producer, I anyway have my hands full, we are doing some interesting work. We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it’s very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to.”

Anushka saw three film releases last year including her home production, Pari. She was also seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan. Her last film was Zero, in which she played a wheelchair bound NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who played a dwarf. Katrina Kaif was the other female lead in the film. However, it turned out to be a disappointment at the box office.

