Anushka Sharma sips coffee in a cup made by ‘her own hands’, calls herself a potter. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli returned from England on Thursday after the World Cup final. While Virat was busy leading Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Anushka had taken out time to learn pottery and showed results of her labour on her Instagram stories.

Anushka shared a picture of a handmade cup, placed on a steel saucer on Instagram with the caption, “ The joy of drinking coffee at home, in a cup made by your own hands.” She shared another picture of herself sipping coffee with the cup and captioned it, “Potter.”

Anushka Sharma shows off her handmade cup. ( Instagram )

Earlier, pictures of Anushka from her pottery classes in London had surfaced online. She is seen smiling while holding tiny pots in her hands in the pictures.

Anushka Sharma during her pottery class in London. ( Twitter )

Anushka had flown to the UK to join Virat during the world cup. While India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final, the cricketers could come home only after the final due to prior flight and hotel bookings.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from England after World Cup 2019.(Varinder Chawla)

Several pictures of the couple sightseeing in England had surfaced online during their stay. The couple is fond of twinning and were often spotted in colour-coordinated outfits. The two were spotted in black upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. While Anushka was in a striped black dress, Virat was in a black tee and beige pyjamas. Both were seen in similar white sports shoes.

Also read: The Lion King movie review: The greatest visual effects spectacle since Avatar; a monument to Hollywood excess

Anushka is currently on a break from films after her last release, Zero. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film failed to perform at the box office. Anushka had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 09:41 IST