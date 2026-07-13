‘More meaningful than any promotion’: Bengaluru woman takes mother to her Amazon office for the first time

A Bengaluru woman working at Amazon shared an emotional post after taking her mother to her workplace for the first time, describing the visit as a milestone more meaningful than any professional accomplishment. A Bengaluru woman shared heartwarming photos after taking her mother to the Amazon office for the first time. (Instagram/suparna.paul.20)

(Also read: 'Dream come true': Amazon employee takes parents on a tour of Bengaluru office)

Suparna Paul posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing herself with her mother inside the Amazon office. The photographs captured the mother-daughter duo posing together at different spots across the workplace.

‘The little girl who dreamed of making her mom proud’ In the accompanying caption, Paul reflected on her journey and credited her mother for quietly supporting her through every challenge, rejection and moment of self-doubt.

“The little girl who once dreamed of making her mom proud finally got to show her where she works,” she wrote.

Paul said her mother’s first visit to her Amazon office carried an emotional significance that was difficult to put into words.

“Today was the first time my mom visited my Amazon office, and I don’t think she knows that this moment meant more to me than any promotion or achievement ever could,” she added.

The Amazon employee went on to recall how her mother had stood by her throughout the highs and lows of her professional journey.

“Behind every interview I cracked, every sleepless night, every rejection I overcame, and every dream I chased, there she was. Quietly praying, constantly believing, and reminding me that I was capable, even when I doubted myself,” Paul wrote.

She concluded the note by saying that while people may recognise her achievements, she sees the person whose sacrifices, encouragement and unwavering faith made them possible.

(Also read: 'Protecting my peace matters more': Amazon employee explains why she stopped trying to be 'perfect' at work)

“The world sees my achievements. I see the woman who made them possible. This dream was never mine alone. It has always been ours,” she said.

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