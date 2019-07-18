Virat Kohli has a protective arm around Anushka Sharma as they return from England after World Cup 2019, see pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have finally returned from the UK post the ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival on Thursday.

The two were seen twinning in black and white as they stepped out of the airport with their luggage. While Anushka was in a striped black dress and white shoes, Virat was in a black tee and grey pyjamas paired with white shoes.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seen at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka was there to cheer on Virat who was leading Team India in the World Cup. Their photos together often and Anushka was seen watching India in action from the stands.

India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final and the hosts finally lifted the World Cup after a nail-biting match on Sunday.

Anushka recently opened up about her marriage in an interview to Filmfare. Saying that it was early for an actor to tie the knot at the age of 29, Anushka said that she did it for love.

Talking about how she found her soulmate in Virat, the actor said, “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:00 IST