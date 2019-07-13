Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out for lunch, pose for pics days after World Cup loss. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted at dinner in London on Friday. The celebrity couple even took time to click pictures with fans. They are in the UK for the ongoing cricket World Cup, which India crashed out of on Wednesday.

Pictures of Anushka and Virat, out and about London two days after the loss, have been shared online. Anushka was dressed in a denim jacket with distressed jeans, while Virat was wearing a light green sweatshirt. The pictures are reportedly from the restaurant Quilon, Taj London.

Fans expressed different emotions in the comments. While some suggested that both Virat and Anushka looked sad because of the loss, others commended Virat and Team India for their performance in the World Cup.

A day previously, Anushka and Virat were spotted leaving the team hotel in Manchester. Both seemed to be preoccupied. Fans noticed this in the comments section. One person wrote, “Ab samjhe team kyu hari (now we know why the team lost).”

Following the defeat, Virat had taken to social media to thank fans for their support. He wrote, “Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us and we felt the love showered upon the team for which we are very grateful. We are all disappointed and share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Have to accept this and move forward. Jai hind.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma asks what is the signal for a four at India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match, Twitter can’t stop laughing

Anushka had attracted a lot of internet attention during Team India’s matches, especially on one occasion when she appeared to be asking the person sitting next to her what the signal for a four is. The actor’s last release was the critical and commercial flop Zero.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:00 IST