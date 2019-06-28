Anushka Sharma shares her happy picture, Virat Kohli says ‘You are the prettiest all the time my love’

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her time between England and Brussels as she is busy working on a photo shoot while also catching up with husband Virat Kohli, who is leading Team India in the ICC World Cup. Anushka recently took a train and shared a picture on Instagram, and among the first ones to praise the picture was Virat.

Anushka shared a picture where she is seen grinning from ear to ear while travelling in a train. She captioned it, “Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn.” She can be seen standing in a crowded coach and holding a pole for support. Reacting to the picture and her smile, Virat commented to the post, “You are the prettiest all the time my love.”

While stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote “True!” in agreement with her statement, tennis star Sania Mirza called it a “True story” in the comments section.

A few days ago, pictures of Anushka posing for fan pictures in Brussels had surfaced online. She was in a striped top and black trousers. She had also shared a picture of herself posing against the sun and captioned it, “Shining.”

Anushka is currently on a break from films after the release of her last film, Zero. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif but failed at the box office.

Talking about the same, Anushka had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic , and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

