Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's reception look is every modern bride's dream; her stunning Gaurav Gupta lehenga costs ₹6.5 lakh

She paired the skirt with a structured heart-shaped corset blouse, intricately embellished with matching crystals and beadwork. The sculpted bodice beautifully accentuated her frame while adding a contemporary edge to the ensemble.

The figure-hugging silhouette flared gracefully towards the hem, creating a striking mermaid shape that added drama and elegance to the bridal look.

For her reception, Akansha slipped into a light gold mermaid lehenga that shimmered beautifully with every step. Inspired by "crystals caught in mid-melt," the couture creation featured intricate baroque-inspired crystal and bugle bead embroidery, lending the outfit a fluid, molten effect.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a breathtaking bride at her wedding reception, embracing head-to-toe glamour in a dazzling couture ensemble. Ditching a traditional bridal look , she opted for a light gold mermaid lehenga adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments and paired it with an equally dramatic cape. If you're a bride-to-be looking for contemporary reception inspiration, her latest look is one to bookmark. (Also read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor ties the knot with Sharan Sharma: What the bride wore on her special day )

Replacing the traditional dupatta, Akansha completed the look with an intricately embellished floor-length cape, featuring delicate fringe detailing that cascaded effortlessly from her shoulders.

How much her bridal outfit cost If you loved Akansha's glamorous reception look and are wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered. Her dazzling light gold crystal-embellished ensemble is from the shelves of celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. The couture creation comes with a whopping price tag of ₹6,50,000, making it a true statement piece for brides who want to embrace high-fashion glamour on their big day.

Keeping the styling elegant, Akansha accessorised with a statement diamond choker, matching earrings, a bracelet and sparkling rings. The jewellery complemented the shimmering embellishments without overpowering the intricate craftsmanship of the outfit.

For makeup, Akansha chose a radiant, dewy base with softly defined eyes, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips. A touch of blush enhanced her natural glow, while her sleek, centre-parted hair, worn loose, added to the understated elegance of the ensemble.