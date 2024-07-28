Nysa Devgan turns heads in red Arpita Mehta saree worth 1.65 lakh, fans say ‘perfect mix of Kajol and Ajay Devgan’

Nysa Devgan, the stunning daughter of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan, is quickly becoming a fashion icon. The Gen Z diva has a knack for setting fashion goals, effortlessly rocking everything from mini dresses to pantsuits. Although her Instagram is private, her stylish pictures frequently go viral on social media. Recently, Nysa delighted fashion lovers by embracing her ethnic side at a wedding ceremony, draped in six yards of sheer elegance. She showcased her versatility, proving she can slay traditional attire just as effortlessly as she does with western outfits. Let's dive into her look and pick up some fashion tips. (Also read: Nita Ambani is a vision in stunning Manish Malhotra's lotus pink handmade saree at Paris Olympics 2024. Check photos ) Bollywood star Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa Devgan mesmerises in a ₹ 165,000 red saree by Arpita Mehta.(Instagram/@radhikamehra)

Nysa Devgan stuns in red saree

Celebrity fashion stylist Radhika Mehra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Nysa Devgan, captioning them "real life Jasmine ♥️." In the post, Nysa looks stunning in a red saree, and her pictures quickly went viral among fashion lovers, racking up tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, "Perfect mix of Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgan," while another commented, "Beautiful." Let's take a look at her dreamy pictures.

Nysa's saree is a masterpiece of luxurious organza fabric and a silk base adorned with intricate hand embroidery. The mirror embellishments along the borders add a touch of glamour, making her saree a true standout. She draped it with elegance, allowing the pallu to cascade gracefully from her shoulders. The three-tiered ruffle detailing at the bottom added an extra layer of sophistication. She paired it with a matching sweetheart neckline bralette-style blouse, perfectly complementing her stunning saree look.

What is the price of Nysa's saree?

If you loved Nysa's saree and are wondering about the cost, we've got you covered. Her saree is from the popular designer Arpita Mehta and comes with a price tag of ₹165,000.

Nysa Devgan's saree is from the designer Arpita Mehta and costs ₹165,000.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized silver statement earrings, a layered necklace, and stacked bangles adorning her wrist. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, she perfectly completed her look.