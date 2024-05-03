Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav party with Bollywood's favourite BFF Orry. See new pic

During a latest outing in Europe, the trio, accompanied by Tania Shroff, painted the town red, and Orry couldn't resist sharing a glimpse of the glam night out with his Instafam. And the picture from their European getaway is being widely shared on social media.

Epic night out

In the picture, Orry, Nysa, Aarav, and Tania exuded charm and style, dressed to the nines and flashing infectious smiles. With a caption, Orry declared, "If you lame, that's a shame, you can't hang w/ us," encapsulating the fun-filled vibe of the night.

Nysa looks glamorous in a metallic grey off-shoulder dress, while Aarav looks smart in a white shirt paired with a black bow tie. Tania is adding some shiny sparkle to the moment with her shimmery dress, while Orry kept things simple yet stylish in a black attire.

Reactions to the party pic

As soon as Orry posted the photo on Thursday, a bunch of social media users commented on it. One person wrote, "Can I hang out? Orry's biggest fangirl is my claim to fame”.

"F*** secret behind his wealth, I wanna know the secret behind his happiness," read another comment. One person also commented, "Orry, pls create your own religion because I'm so down to join."

More about their bond

Orry shares a close bond with Nysa and Aarav, and keeps documenting their escapades on his social media. In April, he took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of himself with Nysa and Aarav. Their picture was from a party in London.

"Dinner... fun times... about last night," wrote Orry along with the photo. The picture of Nysa, Aarav and Orry posing together was taken at Park Chinois Mayfair, a high-end Chinese restaurant in London.



In the last few years, Orry has emerged as an influencer and an internet sensation who is often clicked hanging out with the who's who of Bollywood. He is very close to the Kapoor clan, as he is frequently photographed with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.