 Orry travels on train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, Internet thinks Indian Railways is doing ‘damage control’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Orry travels on train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, Internet thinks Indian Railways is doing ‘damage control’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 29, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Orry had the perfect answer for an Instagram user who called his train journey to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal a “publicity stunt”.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes wearing high-end accessories and clothes and travelling in private jets and luxury cars. So when he took a train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal and travelled on it for nine hours, people were in for a surprise. Some even thought that “Indian Railways” was doing “damage control” by roping in Orry.

Orry posing inside a train with his trademark "I am a liver" T-shirt. (Instagram/Orry)
Orry posing inside a train with his trademark "I am a liver" T-shirt. (Instagram/Orry)

Read| Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani: I don't see any shame in calling the paps, if I'm looking good, I want to be photographed

“The train to Kodaikanal,” wrote Orry while sharing pictures on Instagram. The pictures show Orry standing at a railway station and posing for the camera in his trademark “I am a liver” T-shirt. A few pictures also show him posing inside the train - standing in the corridor, lying on a berth, and more. Interestingly, he didn’t even bother to mask his identity as he waited for the train to arrive at the railway station.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Orry here:

The post was shared five days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 98,100 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“People out there have no idea who is Orry. If I was there I would definitely click a pic with Orry with his pose itself,” posted an individual.

Another added, “When I travel, all I get is kitkitkitkit. When I don’t, I find Orry posing in Indian Railways.”

“Will he sit for 13 hours or will he get off at a station in between and catch a flight from the airport,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Travelled on the same train, still couldn’t find you. Bad luck or what.”

“How was your experience?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “The only guy I love on the Internet!”

A user even shared Orry’s picture on the microblogging platform X with the caption, “There is no freaking way Indian Railways brought in Orry for damage control.”

When one user called Orry’s train journey a “publicity stunt,” the social media influencer had the perfect answer. He said, “No one takes 9-hour train ride for a publicity stunt, lol. I could’ve just taken the pics and left.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Orry travels on train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, Internet thinks Indian Railways is doing ‘damage control’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On