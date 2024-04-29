Orry travels on train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, Internet thinks Indian Railways is doing ‘damage control’

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes wearing high-end accessories and clothes and travelling in private jets and luxury cars. So when he took a train to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal and travelled on it for nine hours, people were in for a surprise. Some even thought that “Indian Railways” was doing “damage control” by roping in Orry. Orry posing inside a train with his trademark "I am a liver" T-shirt. (Instagram/Orry)

“The train to Kodaikanal,” wrote Orry while sharing pictures on Instagram. The pictures show Orry standing at a railway station and posing for the camera in his trademark “I am a liver” T-shirt. A few pictures also show him posing inside the train - standing in the corridor, lying on a berth, and more. Interestingly, he didn’t even bother to mask his identity as he waited for the train to arrive at the railway station.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Orry here:

The post was shared five days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 98,100 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“People out there have no idea who is Orry. If I was there I would definitely click a pic with Orry with his pose itself,” posted an individual.

Another added, “When I travel, all I get is kitkitkitkit. When I don’t, I find Orry posing in Indian Railways.”

“Will he sit for 13 hours or will he get off at a station in between and catch a flight from the airport,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Travelled on the same train, still couldn’t find you. Bad luck or what.”

“How was your experience?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “The only guy I love on the Internet!”

A user even shared Orry’s picture on the microblogging platform X with the caption, “There is no freaking way Indian Railways brought in Orry for damage control.”

When one user called Orry’s train journey a “publicity stunt,” the social media influencer had the perfect answer. He said, “No one takes 9-hour train ride for a publicity stunt, lol. I could’ve just taken the pics and left.”