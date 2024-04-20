Happy birthday Nysa Devgan: Kajol shares 3 new pics of 'darling' daughter as she turns 21

Kajol's birthday post for Nysa

Kajol wrote, "Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life… know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days..."

In the first picture Nysa was seen laughing out loud with her pet dog. The second photo was a throwback of Nysa in lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The final photo show the star kid sharing a sweet moment with her pet.

Pre-birthday post

A day before Nysa's birthday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a long post about her daughter. Along with a throwback picture of Nysa sitting on Kajol's lap, the actor wrote, “Tomorrow is Nysa's 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong.”

‘Today is about me'

She added, “How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me 'mama'. It's like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. It's so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now.”