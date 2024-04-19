Kajol shares adorable pic ahead of daughter Nysa Devgan's 21st birthday: 'Today is about me and how I became a mom'

Kajol's post for Nysa

Her caption read, "Tomorrow is Nysa's 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong."

The actor continued to write, “How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me 'mama'. It's like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. It's so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now.”

Kajol had once revealed Nysa is a lot like her. She shared Nysa's reaction when she told her what her own mom, veteran actor Tanuja, used to tell her when she was younger.

Kajol told Instant Bollywood in a 2023 interview, “My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.’ And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa, now you know.”

Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti. The film marks actor Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. Last year, Kajol was seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.