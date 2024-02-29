Do Patti teaser: Kajol, Kriti Sanon clash in this crime thriller. Watch

Kajol and Kriti Sanon are all set to square off against each other in Do Patti, Shashanka Chaturvedi's upcoming thriller. Netflix India unveiled the teaser of the movie on Thursday, giving us a peek into the intense cat-and-mouse game. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon to reunite with Kajol after 8 years for Netflix film Do Patti, her first film as a producer) Kajol plays a policewoman for the first time in Do Patti.

What's in the teaser?

The teaser kicks off with Kajol riding a bike in the hills. She's a cop on her next mission, which involves truth, evidence, heart, and betrayal, the teaser suggests. While the teaser doesn't divulge much, it does show Kriti Sanon in an intense avatar for the first time. Kajol has thrillers like Dushman and Gupt to her credit, but Do Patti marks the first time Kriti is venturing into this space. It's also a first for Kajol, as this is her first turn as a cop. One can't make out the plot from the teaser, but it hints that Kajol's cop is going to go against Kriti's suspect.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Do Patti

Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

Do Patti is the maiden production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting, as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders," Kajol added.

The release date of Do Patti hasn't been unveiled by the streamer yet.