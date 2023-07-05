Kriti Sanon to reunite with Kajol after 8 years for Netflix film Do Patti, her first film as a producer

Kriti Sanon is reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol for the first project to be made under her new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Titled Do Patti, the film will release on Netflix and will be made in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's new production house, Kathha Pictures. Also read: Kriti Sanon opens production house Blue Butterfly Films with sister Nupur, says ‘It's time to do more’ Kriti Sanon has announced a new project with Kajol.

Sharing a picture with Kajol and Kanika also in the frame, Kriti wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! (butterfly emojis) Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!”

On her message for her collaborators, she added, "Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor. Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films (emotional emoji). @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Sharing the group picture, Kajol wrote on her Instagram, “I’d say this set of queens is a winning hand, isn't it @netflix_in? #DoPattiOnNetflix @kritisanon @kanika.d.”

Reactions to Kajol and Kriti's film announcement

Fans of Kajol and Kriti were thrilled to see them together once again. Kriti's mom Geeta Sanon commented on her post, “Yayyyy so so happy for you my girl.” Malaika Arora and Sophie Choudry shared several clapping emojis in reaction to the post. A fan also wrote, “Omg Meera and Ishita???” Another commented, “can’t be anymore thrilled! My favorite duo- you and Kajol ma’am (queens of Bollywood ) back together after 8 years. Everything about this one already looks perfect!! cherry on top is that it’s a mystery thriller my fav genre!! so looking forward for this one!! So proud to see you turn into a producer with this one! Keep flying high our butterfly! sending lots of love and prayers for you.”

Kanika on her production debut

Talking about the film, Kanika said in a statement, “I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do Patti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!”

