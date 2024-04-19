When Kajol gave Karan Johar a filmmaking lesson on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Watch

What did Kajol tell Karan?

In a behind-the-scenes video of the chat show now doing the rounds on social media, Karan is seen in a lavender suit and Kajol in a maroon salwar suit, seated next to each other opposite host and veteran actor, Simi Garewal, who is dressed in, no prize for guessing, white.

In the video, Karan is seen telling Kajol to put her hair on the other side of her neck. But Kajol argues that her microphone is on that side. When Karan doesn't get it and insists she do as he says, she tells him in signature firm fashion that the hair would affect the sound. She also sarcastically calls him a “brain surgeon,” and asks how he's a filmmaker. Karan then responds with his trademark wit, “Television is not my medium.”

Kajol and Karan's history

Kajol and Karan became friends on the sets of Aditya Chopra's 1995 directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she was the leading lady and he was an assistant director. She then starred in his 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They reunited for two more blockbusters – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and My Name Is Khan (2010).

Kajol has also starred in a couple of other films backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, like Siddharth P Malhotra's We Are Family (2010) and Kayoze Irani's upcoming debut feature, Sarzameen. At one point, Karan considered Kajol his lucky charm. So she had cameos in his films that she didn't play the lead in, including Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and Student of the Year (2012).

They also had a fallout in 2015 when Karan said Kajol “killed every emotion” he had for her in the past 25 years. However, the two patched up a few years later.

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti. Karan is gearing up for the release of his production, Kill.