Happy 23rd wedding anniversary Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: 5 times the couple praised each other, said sweet things

Actor Akshay Kumar and author Twinkle Khanna clocked their 23rd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. In the past and recently too, the couple praised each other and shared how they have stood by each other during their marriage. Akshay and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. We take you back to the times when the duo praised and spoke about each other. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar bursts into laughter as Twinkle Khanna bangs her bike in Maldives; watch video of their holiday with kids) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades.

1) Akshay called Twinkle his 'best friend'

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay talked about Twinkle and said, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

2) Twinkle calls Akshay a 'great father'

On Father's Day last year, Twinkle shared a shirtless photo of Akshay and penned a note for him. In her post, Twinkle wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

3) Akshay said he is proud of Twinkle

Last year, when Twinkle launched her new book, Akshay shared a post on X. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @mrsfunnybones."

4) Twinkle said Akshay has 'patience of a saint'

Twinkle, on her 22nd wedding anniversary with Akshay had penned a note while sharing his card for him. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Only he could have found the perfect card! On our fifth date, I told him, 'I would never marry someone like you.' He instantly replied,' I don't remember asking you.' I was so impressed with that line. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, independence and stability.' As for what he has written in the card: I don't know if I have the wisdom of a queen but the man does have the patience of a saint and most importantly, a heart of gold. You don't have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other enough."

5) Twinkle lauded Akshay's gesture of donating ₹ 25 crore

In 2020, Akshay contributed ₹25 crore from his savings to the Prime Minister’s relief fund set up to fight against Covid-19. Twinkle then posted a tweet sharing their conversation. It read, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said -- ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."

About Akshay and Twinkle

Akshay and Twinkle worked in two films together, Zulmi and International Khiladi in 1999, before she switched to being a writer. She has also co-produced some of Akshay's films including Tees Maar Khan, Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty and Pad Man. The couple have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle has authored best-selling books--Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Recently, she unveiled her fourth book--Welcome To Paradise. She has graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London, with a master's degree in Fiction Writing.

