Akshay Kumar bursts into laughter as Twinkle Khanna bangs her bike in Maldives; watch video of their holiday with kids

Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of her New Year vacation with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and kids Aarav and Nitara in Maldives. She has also joked about how she now wishes to convert cellulite into wine after possibly gaining weight over the family holiday. The video opens with Twinkle losing control of her bike and goes on to show how they partied on the New Year Eve, soaked in the beauty of the scenic location, and swam with fish in the Maldives. Also read: Akshay Kumar shows what he expected and what he got after getting married to Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are vacationing in Maldives with their kids.

What is in the video

Sharing the video on Instagram, "Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite:) Now let’s see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation (see no evil monkey emoji). If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below."

The video also shows a glimpse of Aarav and Nitara watching a plane flying over the sea, the family underwater and also a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Nitara at a New Year party. Twinkle is also seen cutting a book-shaped cake placed beside her new book, Welcome to Paradise.

A fan pointed out, “Sir ki Hansi ki awaz mam k liye (Akshay's laughter can be heard in the background as Twinkle bangs her bike into a pole).” Another commented, “Woah. You keep rocking & inspiring @twinklerkhanna Mam.” One more said, “Happy New Year Twinkle… you are an inspiration always.”

Akshay and Twinkle's 2023

2023 was a fruitful year for both Akshay and Twinkle. Twinkle completed her Literature course at Goldsmiths University in England and also unveiled her new book, Welcome To Paradise.

Akshay finally delivered a ₹100 crore hit in OMG 2 after a series of flops. He also earned praise for his latest release, Mission Raniganj. The actor has been working on his several films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and others.

