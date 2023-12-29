Akshay Kumar shows what he expected and what he got after getting married to Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar has shared a candid birthday post for wife Twinkle Khanna who turned 49 on Friday. Twinkle shares her birthday with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna. To wish her on her special day this year, Akshay shared a video in which she is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the real Hulk. Also read: Akshay Kumar responds to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on son's birthday Akshay Kumar has shown two contrasting avatars of Twinkle Khanna on her birthday.

Akshay' birthday post for Twinkle

Akshay captioned the video: “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina.” The video opens with a lovely picture of Twinkle posing at a scenic location with a wine glass in her hand and looking pretty in a white dress and shades. It has the words ‘Who I thought I married’ written on it. It is followed by a video which has ‘Who I actually married’ written on it. It has Twinkle getting playful at a movie theatre while posing in front of a Hulk statue. "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and this is the real Hulk)."

Reactions to Akshay's post

Ayesha Shroff also wished Twinkle, “Hahaha happiest birthday Tina!” A fan said in a message for Akshay, “Ye asli hulk ki wajh se he aap shant ho sir nahi toh 90’s ke Khiladi sabko pata hai (you have been quiet because of this real Hulk, otherwise everyone is aware of your Khiladi image in the 90s).” Another said in sarcasm, “Reality of every married man.” Commenting on Akshay's fate after sharing the video, a fan wrote, “Band baj gya hoga ghar pe (you must have landed in trouble at home).”

Akshay and Twinke have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11.

Akshay Kumar's line-up of films

Akshay was seen in three movies this year including Selfiee, OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj. OMG 2 crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. Next year, he has a long line up of films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 along with Soorarai Pottru's untitled remake. There are few more projects in the kitty.

