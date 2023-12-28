Akshay Kumar responds to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on son's birthday: As a father, I know nothing is more painful'

Actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's post that he shared on his son Zoravar's birthday. On Instagram, Shikhar posted a picture of the screenshot of his video call to his son. Sharing the cricketer's post on his Instagram stories, Akshay penned a note on Thursday. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude swag as they arrive atop moving police van at Umang 2023. Watch) Akshay Kumar supported Shikhar Dhawan over an Instagram post.

Akshay pens note for Shikhar

Akshay wrote, "Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar (Have faith)...millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless." He also tagged the cricketer.

Shikhar pens note for his son

In his note, Shikhar Dhawan also revealed that it's been one year since he saw his son. He wrote, "It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely."

He also wrote, "Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora (heart emoji), Papa."

About Shikhar and Ayesha

Shikhar and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after in October. During the separation, the family court of Delhi granted divorce and said the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

