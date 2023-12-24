Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude swag as they arrive atop moving police van at Umang 2023. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took things a notch up at Mumbai Police's Umang 2023 on Saturday. The two arrived at the event with full swag, on top of a police car. Videos from their grand entry have gone viral on social media. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look their best at Umang Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at Umang event in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors balanced themselves on top of the cop van which was moving. They were surrounded by a sea of fans, including officers from the Mumbai police team whom they greeted and shook hands with. Everyone cheered loudly for them as they arrived with heavy security.

Akshay, ageing like a fine wine, looked dashing in a white shirt with a pair of black cargo pants. Tiger, on the other hand, looked super casual and cool in a t-shirt and denim pants. Both were seen sitting on the car and reaching out to anyone who wanted to meet them. Akshay also shared a post and wrote, “Always fun catching up with my Chote Miyan, @tigerjackieshroff ,be it for Umang, volleyball or #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Other celebs at event

Umang is an annual event, hosted by Mumbai Police in the city each year. Several celebrities were seen attending this year's show. While Shah Rukh Khan performed at the event, Salman Khan marked his attendance as well. From Deepika Padukone stunning everyone in a blue benarasi saree to Alia Bhatt making a statement in a floral-printed co-ord, it was a starry affair.

Others at the event were Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Himesh Reshammiya, Arbaaz Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapur among others.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan

Meanwhile, Tiger and Akshay Kumar's action flick, Bade Miya Chote Miyan will release next year. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment. Reportedly, the film will be releasing a teaser of Bade Miya Chote Miyan in the upcoming Republic Day week.

