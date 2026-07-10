Can Indian bridal look be complete without gold? Woman shows how it's done as she goes jewellery-free for her wedding

Bridal looks are usually lavish, with brides decked in layers of jewellery and ornate accessories. Indian bridal fashion, in particular, is famous for its maximalist approach to accessorising, whether through heavy gold necklaces, kundan and polki sets, traditional temple jewellery, maang tikkas, naths, jhumkas, layered raani haars, intricate maatha pattis and so on. Even those brides who prefer a low-key aesthetic turn to dainty pearls, sleek diamond jewellery or a single, statement heirloom piece. But Harsha Pathu, a content creator, skipped jewellery entirely for her bridal look, showing that a bridal look can still be complete without the heavy jewellery. ALSO READ: Want to wear pearls every day? 5 ways to style them with jeans, kurtas and casual outfits

Kerala-based illustrator Harsha Pathu, who is also a henna artist and bridal makeup artist, according to her Instagram bio, tied the knot with Nazim Mohamed. She shared pictures and wedding clips showcasing her bridal look, both from the photoshoot and the ceremony venue. What immediately stood out was that she was completely devoid of accessories, without even the very basic ear studs, which you will find even in the most pared-back ‘clean girl aesthetic’ style.

Now this is the true definition of a minimal bridal look, that is jewellery-free. When it comes to understated bridal styling, brides still choose some kind of accessory, such as small jhumkas, a choker, a maang tikka or a simple bindi, but Harsha left out every piece of accessory behind altogether. Even her makeup is done to look like ‘no-makeup style.’

This look is certainly refreshing as it is a prominent departure from conventional bridal dressing where jewellery has long been treated as an integral and indispensible part of the ensemble. Heavy ornamentation makes the bridal outfit look ceremonial and opulent. After all, what's a bride without jewellery? That's what makes a bride, ‘bride’, right?

But Harsha's styling remarkably challenges this familiar, age-old formula, charting a new style narrative in which bridalwear can look just as regal and celebratory without any ornamentation.

More about the saree Now, let's examine what's doing the heavy lifting in this look. The saree serves both as the foundation and the finishing touch, a role typically reserved for elaborate bridal accessories. What makes this approach work is how visually rich the saree appears on its own. Despite forgoing jewellery, she stayed faithful to red, a signature colour in Indian bridalwear, which is another reason the look works unmistakably well. Extra points for the deep wine shade, which also feels undeniably bridal-core.

From the brand Ladies Planet, the deep wine-hued saree was paired with a full-sleeved blouse with intricate floral embroidery. The blouse was in the same colour, making it a monochrome bridal look. The sweeping pallu adds a sense of grandeur. The extravagant bridal energy usually created through layers of jewellery and glam makeup is instead conveyed through the deep saturated colour of the saree.

The outfit does not feel incomplete. Instead, the absence of jewellery and any kind of accessory or makeup really lends the look a distinctive identity. In the age of bridal trends, this one reinforces the necessity of unique personal style for the big day outfit.