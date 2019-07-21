Malaika Arora goes swimming in a bikini, dines with friends in blazing hot red dress at Maldives vacation. See pics

Former reality show judge Malaika Arora has wrapped up her Maldives vacation and the pictures prove she had a blast with her girl gang. The actor has shared pictures from her dinner outing with friends, on her Instagram stories.

Malaika can be seen in a wrap-around red dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline as she poses with her friends in a romantic setting. She captioned it, “And it’s a wrap.” She shared another picture from their dinner and wrote, “Cherish every moment. Cheers.”

Malaika Arora post her dinner outing with her friends in the Maldives. ( Instagram )

Malaika Arora enjoys herself in the Maldives. ( Instagram )

Malaika Arora chills with her friends in the Maldives. ( Instagram )

Malaika was presumably in the Maldives for a magazine photoshoot. Several pictures from the shoot have been shared by her and her friends on Instagram. Malaika had also shared a picture of herself, sitting in a bathrobe, sipping wine while someone worked on her hair.

In between work, Malaika went out for a swim in the sea and shared candid pictures, wearing a bikini. Her friend shared a picture of Malaika out at sea and captioned it, “Malaika finding her way back to the Prosseco.”

Malaika Arora shared candid pictures from the Maldives on Instagram.

A day before, Malaika had shared stunning pictures of herself in a short white dress with the sea in the background. She captioned the first picture, “Silhouette,” to which boyfriend Arjun Kapoor sarcastically replied in the comments, “Love the insightful writing...”

She had earlier shared pictures from her seaplane ride and her walk on the beach. She was seen in a black dress with a waist high slit in one of the pictures.

Malaika had flown to the Maldives soon after appearing on dance reality show, Dance India Dance. She had grooved to her hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya on the show in a black and white dress.

