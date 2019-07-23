Malaika Arora and her friends soak up the sun in new pics from Maldives holiday. See here

Television personality Malaika Arora had a fun trip with her girl friends. The group soaked up the sun in Maldives and enjoyed a stunning vacation by the sea recently.

Malaika’s friend and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi shared a bunch of new pictures from their trip as they took turns on a swing hanging over the deep blue ocean. A picture that also feature Malaika read, “I absolutely love being weird with you.” Malaika reposted it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “From one weirdo to another.”

More pictures from the vacation show her lounging on a deck in the sun and clicking selfies in her bathrobe. In a string of posts shared on Instagram, Malaika can be seen in a body-hugging white dress. “Silhouette”, one of the pictures was captioned. Her boyfriend and actor Arjun hilariously trolled Malaika with a comment. He wrote: “Love the insightful writing.”

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times. Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

“Right Lovers. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar,” Malaika shared on her Instagram stories.

The two were on a vacation together in New York recently. They took to Instagram stories to share moments from a candle-lit dinner at the Empire State Building. And even as they avoided sharing any photographs of themselves together, the mushy messages were enough to tell the story.

In one photograph clicked by Arjun at the dinner table, Malaika had her face hidden with a scarlet heart-shaped bag. He captioned it: “She has my heart, literally.”

Last month, Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official. She shared a romantic photograph with him on his 34th birthday. “Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... Love and happiness always,” she had captioned the image in which the two were seen holding hands.

