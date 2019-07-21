Malaika Arora’s fans warn her not to let Arjun Kapoor distract her from Maldives vacation after she leaves comment on his new pic

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s social media PDA continues. Malaika left a cheeky comment on Arjun’s recent Instagram post, getting back at him for making a joke at her expense a day earlier.

On Sunday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a monochrome selfie, which he captioned, “Smile. It’s Smouldering Sunday. #sundaychill #blackandwhite.” Girlfriend Malaika replied, “Is it?” The TV personality and fitness enthusiast has been busy on social media recently, posting daily updates from her Maldives vacation. One fan even asked to concentrate on her vacation and not get distracted by Arjun’s posts. “Concentrate on ur Maldives malllaaa kalllaaa,” the fan wrote. “Love is in the air,” wrote another.

One such post on Saturday got a sarcastic reply from Arjun. When Malaika shared three pictures of herself, posing with the sea in the background, wearing a figure-hugging white dress, Arjun couldn’t help but comment. She captioned the first picture, “Silhouette,” to which Arjun sarcastically replied, “Love the insightful writing...”

Malaika on Sunday shared a slew of new pictures from the Maldives. While one of them showed her swimming in the sea, wearing a bikini, other pictures were of a dinner with her girl gang, to which she wore a red dress.

Malaika Arora chills in the sea. ( Instagram )

Malaika Arora post her dinner outing with her friends in the Maldives. ( Instagram )

Arjun and Malaika had travelled to the Maldives last year, but hadn’t posted any pictures together, opting instead to share separate pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. It was only during Arjun’s birthday trip that they made their long-rumoured relationship Instagram official.

Dismissing wedding rumours, Arjun in a recent interview to Filmfare had said, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship.”

