Arjun Kapoor interrupts Malaika Arora’s Maldives vacation with sarcastic comment on Instagram. See new pics

TV personality and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared three new images from her vacation in the Maldives, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor (who isn’t with her) couldn’t resist commenting on one of them. Malaika had previously shared several pictures from her holiday.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself, posing with the sea in the background, wearing a figure-hugging white dress. She captioned the first picture, “Silhouette,” to which Arjun sarcastically replied in the comments, “Love the insightful writing...”

Malaika captioned the other two images with emojis of the sun, sea and sand. Prior to going to the Maldives, Malaika was on holiday with Arjun in New York City, where they celebrated his birthday at the end of June. “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always,” she’d written alongside a picture of the two of them, making their long rumoured relationship Instagram official.

The couple had travelled to the Maldives last year, but hadn’t posted any pictures together, opting instead to share separate pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Arjun and Malaika often leave comments on each other’s social media posts. A few hours before sharing these new pictures, Malaika had posted several Instagram stories. She posted pictures of her seaplane ride, a group picture with her friends, and many of herself. She captioned one of them, “Aphrodite.’

Swatting away wedding rumours, Arjun in a recent interview to Filmfare had said, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship.”

