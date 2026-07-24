Pet tarot readings: South Korea’s latest wellness trend for cats and dogs

As pet ownership continues to rise in South Korea, a quirky new trend is taking off: pet tarot readings. According to Reuters, the service has grown in popularity as more people choose pets over parenthood amid the country’s record-low birth rate. A tarot reader conducts a 'pet tarot' session with a dog at a fortune-telling parlour in Seoul. (Reuters)

Priced at around 20,000 won (approx. ₹1,319), the readings claim to help owners understand their pets’ anxiety, behavioural changes and emotional wellbeing. At fortune-telling parlours in Seoul’s Gangnam district, pets are encouraged to interact with custom-made tarot cards by touching them with a paw or nose, after which readers interpret the selected card. Some practitioners even claim the cards can indicate physical discomfort, though there is no scientific evidence to support such claims.

The trend mirrors South Korea’s changing demographics, with government data showing 29.2% of households now own pets, up from 17.4% in 2010.