Alia Bhatt shares her morning routine, reveals the four important habits she follows without fail. Watch

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:04 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her next, Sadak 2 took out time to share a video on her personal YouTube channel about her morning routine. Alia has revealed the important things she does to start her mornings on a good note.

The actor says that the most important habit she has cultivated recently is that she doesn’t go on social media soon after she wakes up. When on an outdoor shoot, she rather clicks on a phone app named Flipboard to get updates about the climate, news, health and nutrition. But when the actor is at home, she begins the day by going through the newspaper in the morning to keep herself updated.

The second habit which is a part of her routine is her morning drink -- lemon water. The actor reveals that earlier she used to have a lot of coffee throughout the day but has now cut down on caffeine due to an issue.

Alia then likes to walk around the house but since she is currently staying at a hotel, she steps out of the room to share a glimpse of the view outside. She is greeted by Aki Narula, who is seen enjoying himself amid the lush green surroundings.

Going forward with her daily routine, Alia then talks about the new addition to her life - a diary with the title One Line A Day. Alia reveals that she bought it in New York and writes a line about her daily life per day.

Sharing about how she likes to save her memories including birthday cards, drawings etc, Alia reads out a line she wrote on July 2. She reads from the diary, “Woke up at 2am, jetleg still persists. papa come over at 8, we chat, share and learn. A quote of dream stays. lunch with mumma and we speak about my future.”

The actor then revises her dialogues for the day and is usually good at it. She, however, adds that if she ever fails to perfect her lines, she gets very angry at herself. She ends the video to get ready for the day’s shoot while adding that she doesn’t like taking her breakfast first thing in the morning.

Sadak 2 is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and is the remake of the latter’s 1991 Sadak. Aditya Roy Kapur plays the male lead opposite Alia. Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who starred in the original, will also be playing pivotal roles in the film.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli’s South film RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:02 IST