He used Alia Bhatt as a GIF, but cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has ‘no idea who the lady is’, she awards him a four

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:17 IST

Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Monday tweeted out a GIF of actor Alia Bhatt, but later admitted that he has ‘no idea’ who she is. Gibbs was celebrating the fact that the official Twitter account liked one of his tweets.

When one person asked Gibbs, “Do you know Alia??” the South African replied, “I have no idea who the lady is.” After tweeting to Alia that he didn’t know she is an actor, Alia reacted to Gibbs’ admission and made the signal for four runs.

Several Twitter users had quirky reactions to Gibbs’ admission. “Ranbir Kapoor sir - please look into this asap,” wrote one person, making a reference to Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

I have no idea who the lady is 🤷‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

Gibbs repeated his cluelessness when others asked him about Alia as well. “Just liked the GIF,” he wrote back to one person. Others, meanwhile, took turns describing Alia as an actor and a heroine while others revived Alia’s gaffe when she called Prithviraj Chauhan the President of India on Koffee With Karan. One person even joked that this was an attempt by Gibbs to ‘get Indian followers’.

Regarded as a dependable opener, Gibbs’ career was marred by controversies, most infamously his involvement in a match-fixing scandal with the late SA captain Hansie Cronje. Gibbs avoided touring India for several years, fearing arrest, and was even interrogated by the Delhi Police.

Alia, meanwhile, is experiencing a professional high. She is currently filming big-ticket movies such as Brahmastra, Sadak 2, and RRR. She most recently appeared in the ensemble box office flop, Kalank, and before that the acclaimed hits Raazi and Gully Boy. She has been signed on to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which was shelved indefinitely after lead actor Salman Khan pulled out over creative disagreements.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:16 IST