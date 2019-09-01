Saaho box office collection: Prabhas film strikes gold, mints Rs 100 crore in all languages on first day

regional-movies

Prabhas’s mega budget action film Saaho opened to scathing reviews but stop the film from stirring up a box-office storm as it has grossed a whopping Rs. 100 crore worldwide on first day. According to trade analyst Trinath, the film’s wide release in Hindi has helped register big box-office numbers. Shraddha Kapoor featured opposite Prabhas in the film directed by Sujeeth.

“Saaho may have been trashed by fans and critics but thanks to its pre-release hype and Prabhas, it has done phenomenal business on first day with worldwide gross of around Rs. 100 crore. The Hindi version has done far better than Telugu and Tamil versions. Thanks to the Hindi version, the film will have a great opening weekend at the ticket window,” Trinath told Hindustan Times. The Hindi version has collected around Rs. 49.60 crore in two days, according to trade pundits.

The film, which was produced by UV Creations, was predominantly shot abroad on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and featured never seen before action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The film also starred Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked Telugu debut of Shraddha, who was seen in an action-packed role.

In the Hindustan Times review, Saaho was described as a bloated action film is so ambitious in its scale that it almost fools you into believing it’s a great film. The film ends up as one of those big budget attempts that’s highly ambitious and silly at the same time.

