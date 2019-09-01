Akshay Kumar’s fan walked 900km in 18 days from Dwarka to Mumbai, actor says ‘focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:51 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar was in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday morning when a fan met him after walking 900 kilometre in 18 days from Dwarka to arrive in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharing a video of the fan, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Parbat from Dwarka..Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation.”In the video, the fan can be heard telling the star that he walked 900 km, even on a few nights, to ensure that reached Mumbai on a Sunday. When the actor asked him if he knew he could find Akshay at his home on Sunday, the fan said, “Mujhe pata hai sir, fan hoon aapka (I know it all sir, I am your fan).”

However, Akshay wrote another post in which he shared a picture with the young boy and advised his fans to not do such things and rather focus time and energy in bettering their lives. “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest Wishing Parbat all the very best,” he wrote in the post.

Last seen in Mission Mangal where he played a scientist along side Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon, the film fictionalizes the work done by ISRO scientist and how they were the driving force behind India’s successful Mars mission. The film that hit theatres on August 15, has already become one of the biggest hits of the year and Akshay’s career with Rs 178 crore collection in two weeks.

Akshay will soon be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good News alongside Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and Farhad Samji’s Bacchan Pandey. He has also completed Housefull 4 and is currently working on the Hindi remake of Kanchana 2, titled Laxmmi Bomb.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 13:51 IST