Aishwarya Rai’s recent photoshoot for new magazine is copied from Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts previous photos, see pics

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:12 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who had been missing from the limelight for a while, made a comeback of sorts when she featured on the first print cover of a new magazine, Peacock, by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Looks like the cover is a copy. Popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya, shared a collage of the new magazine cover with the original —a cover for 2009’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine with actor Kate Winslet striking a pose. There is a second picture as well, which has Julia Roberts, in a similar pose from a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

Sharing the picture, Diet Sabya wrote: “Déjà Chu? Caption this.” The first picture is a collage, which shows Aishwarya Rai in a fluffy red gown with a long feathery train, standing on a ladder, holding on to one of the steps. The Instagram account added another picture with a similar pose. Actor Kate Winslet, in the original, is wearing a white gown and similarly holding on the steps of a ladder on which she stands. In the picture collage with Julia, the Hollywood actor is seen climbing a rocky outcrop with a pink ball gown.

Sharing the picture of Aishwarya in the red gown, Shane Peacock wrote on Thursday, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : A Timeless Star The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com Issue available on stands, grab your copy now @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue @thepeacockmagazine_” He later shared more pictures from the photoshoot.

Aishwarya, on Saturday, shared another picture from the same photo shoot, but in a different dress. Wearing a beige-coloured cut-work inspired gown, Aishwarya looks stunning as ever.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious next, Ponniyin Selvan (Son of Kaveri), a film based on the Tamil classic novel of the same name. The film has an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 13:11 IST