Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani. See pic

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:44 IST

Television actor Rajesh Khattar has become father again. He welcomed a son with wife Vandana Sajnani on Janmashtami and therefore decided to name him Vanraj Krishna Khattar. His first name is a combination of both his parents’ names.

Rajesh is the father of Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar and the stepfather of Shahid Kapoor. He was married to their mother and actor Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001 before tying the knot with Vandana in 2008.

Talking to The Times of India about his journey into fatherhood again, the actor said, “For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category.”

Vandana, who is also a television actor said, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age is.”

Several television actors and celebrities wished the couple on Instagram. Tanaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations. You deserve every happiness from this soul that has chosen you. God bless you and the baby. And I’m sure @rajesh_khattar is going to be kept Yo ung and more active by this bundle of joy.” Aashka Goradia wrote, “Incredible!! You deserve every bit of this!” Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations dear... So happy for you guys stay blessed always. have to meet vanraj soon.”

Rajesh was a popular face on Bepannah which ran from March to November 2018. It starred Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget in the lead.

