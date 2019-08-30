No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for Kapoors, Randhir Kapoor says ‘we don’t have a place’ after RK Studios’ sale

bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and family will not be welcoming Lord Ganpati from this year onwards as their regular venue, RK Studios was sold a few months ago. Confirming the same, Randhir Kapoor has said that the Kapoor clan won’t be able to continue the annual tradition anymore.

In an interview to Times of India, Randhir said, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

The Kapoors used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at RK Studios by welcoming Lord Ganpati and then taking the idol for immersion amid dhols and dance. All from brothers Randhir, Rajeev Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor to Ranbir would come together to take part in the festivities every year.

Rishi had confirmed last year that RK Studio would be sold and that the decision was taken by the family collectively. The investment in rebuilding the studio after a massive fire there were found to be way more than the revenue being generated by the studio.

Rishi, who is stationed in New York since almost 11 months, had told Mid-Day in an interview how he hopes to be home by Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2 to participate in the puja. He had said, “Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it.” The actor will be celebrating his birthday on September 4, two days after the festival.

