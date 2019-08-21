Rishi Kapoor says Neetu Kapoor has been his rock during cancer treatment: ‘I have learnt to remain calm with my family, fans’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:08 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor is waiting to get back home. Among the things he has been missing the most are pomfret (fish) and home-made soft chapaatis. He also mentioned how this phase in his life has taught him to be patient and calm.

Speaking to Mid Day, he mentioned that he hopes to be home to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi puja. He said: “Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it.” While Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 2 this year, the actor’s birthday falls on September 4.

The actor also spoke how he has learnt to be calm and patient in the time that he has stayed in New York, away from home, and in dealing with the dreaded disease. “I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness.”

However, inherently jovial by nature, Rishi has taken his stay in New York in the right spirit, calling it “an extended holiday”. Being a big foodie, he misses pomfret fry and home-made chapattis. He was quoted as saying: “I miss eating pomfret; it’s not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else!”

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s bikini pic leads to hilarious memes, fans involve Priyanka Chopra too, see pics

The love of his fans is something that has kept him in good spirits through his fight against cancer. Recalling a particular incident when he went to a restaurant where the waiters were from Bangladesh, he said, “Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home.”

He added how not just his Indian fans, but Pakistani and Bangladeshi fans too greet him with love. “Taxi drivers don’t take money, they only want a selfie with me.”

Rishi left for the US in September last year for cancer treatment. He tweeted about it and wrote: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Since then, Rishi and Neetu routinely upload pictures of all the visitors, including a galaxy of Bollywood stars, who have paid them a visit. Their children, Ranbir Kapoor, often accompanied by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Riddhima, visit them often too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:03 IST