Katrina Kaif shares no make-up selfies, Anushka Sharma finds her ‘beautiful’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:05 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif is chilling these days after the success of her film, Bharat. The actor has shared two new selfies, which were praised by her industry friend, actor Anushka Sharma.

Katrina shared a picture of herself dressed in a white top, denim shorts and a denim jacket with her hair let loose and almost no makeup. It got more than 8 lakh likes in less than 16 hours. While Abhishek Bacchan liked it, Anushka called her “Beautiful” in the comments section. A fan called her ‘breathtaking’ while many of them showered her with fire emojis.

She shared another picture showing her in a different pose with the caption, “Just chilling.” The picture crossed one million likes in just a few hours. A fan wrote, “Growing young day by day. what do u eat Queen?? give me some suggestion.” Another commented, “You’re looking superb.”

A day before, Katrina shared a few pictures of herself posing casually on the terrace. Both filmmaker Farah Khan and Shweta Bachchan called her ‘Beauty’ in their reactions to the post.

Katrina recently opened the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai by turning showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra. The actor walked the ramp in a dark green velvet lehenga with intricate embroidery and a matching blouse.

Katrina Kaif showcases fashion designer Manish Malhotra's creations during Lakme Fashion Week. ( IANS )

Katrina starred opposite Salman Khan in Bharat which collected over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. It is one of the highest grossing films of this year.

She will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s next, Sooryavanshi. The film is an extension of the filmmaker’s cop universe and will release in March, 2020. Talking about her co-star, Katrina told IANS in an interview, “Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour.”

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 10:58 IST