Katrina Kaif’s latest pics are all things gorgeous, see them here

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:04 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the prettiest actors in Bollywood and proof of it is her solid fan following on Instagram. The actor routinely posts jaw-dropping pictures of herself and her latest is no less stunning.

Taking to Instagram , Katrina shared three pictures. With the first one, she wrote in Hindi: “Chhat tapak ke aawangi (Will jump over the terrace and come to you).” Sporting a brown and black floral printed short dress, her flowing hair falling over her shoulders gracefully, with simple make-up and kohl-rimmed eyes, Katrina looks like a breath of fresh air. She shared two more pictures, possibly from a photoshoot of some kind.

Katrina’s Instagram posts are often dramatic too. In early August, she had shared a picture of herself sitting on a bench and had written: “When someone says ‘palat’.” She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans.

For her birthday in July, Katrina had taken off to Mexico with family and friends. One of her pictures, where she is in a blue swimwear, went viral online. Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of Katrina’s scorching avatar from the beaches of Tulum in Mexico, and by afternoon (of the day it was posted), the picture had garnered over 11 lakh likes.

Katrina turned showstopper for the recently held Lakme Fashion Week that entered its 20th year. Wearing a dark green, heavily embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the Ek Tha Tiger actor completed the look with open beach waves and nude make-up.

Katrina, who starred in Salman Khan’s latest release Bharat, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

(With agency inputs)

