Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli says Vishal Aditya Singh ‘didn’t realise for 5 minutes’ that she had slapped him

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:31 IST

Nach Baliye evicted contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were evicted last week but may never meet each other again. Post their exit, Madhurima has said that she has learnt a lesson to never get back with an ex in any manner.

In an interview to Spotboye, Madhurima said, “It doesn’t work out. It only aggravates your earlier differences and animosity.”

The two made headlines for the wrong reasons when Madhurima was accused of slapping Vishal during one of their rehearsals. Confirming the same, Madhurima said, “Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn’t take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that.”

“He didn’t realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him,” she added.

On being asked how would she greet him in future, Madhurima said, “Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won’t. I won’t even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter.”

Looking convinced with their early exit, she said, “I had a gut feeling that I would land up in the Bottom Two that day, Shraddha Arya is a bigger name on TV, has a larger fan following, and more than that, honestly speaking our dance that day was not up to the mark. Shraddha and her jodidar’s concept was stronger and hence had more impact.”

Earlier, Vishal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “ We had a fight, but even couples fight. Tiffs and differences are usual, it’s part of the job and I believe it keeps the spark alive in our performance. And despite all this, we enjoy our work. The reason behind regular fights is that we do not agree on anything. I don’t speak so as not to spoil everything. I haven’t participated on Nach Baliye 9 to fight. I am here to dance and win and show the world who I am. Why we fight so much is because we are exes. Couples also fight but when you fight with an ex, you are more free to say anything you want.”

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 09:28 IST