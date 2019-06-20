Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, father Pankaj Kapur, step-father Rajesh Khattar attend Kabir Singh screening. See pics

The special screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh on Thursday turned out to be a starry, family affair with family and friends coming to watch the film.

Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor, step-father Rajesh Khattar and wife Mira Rajput came to cheer the actor. Mira, who was spotted during the day at the gym, was seen in a white dress. Shahid’s step-sister (Pankaj Kapur’s daughter) and his Shaandaar co-star Sanah Kapur also accompanied her father to the film’s screening.

Mira Rajput arrives for Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor arrives for Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pankaj Kapur with daughter Sanah Kapur, Rajesh Khattar and Kiara Advani at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani attended the screening in a white pantsuit. She joined Shahid to pose for the paparazzi outside the movie theatre.

Among others who were spotted at the screening were Nora Fatehi, Notebook actors Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, Javed Jaaferi and son Meezaan, Aditya Pancholi with wife and actor Zarina Wahab.

Nora Fatehi, Javed Jaaferi and son Meezaan, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aditya Pancholi with wife and actor Zarina Wahab, Arjan Bajwa, Jay Bhanushali and Omung Kumar at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjan Bajwa, who plays Shahid’s elder brother in the film, was seen at the screening as well. Director Omung Kumar, who recently directed the film called PM Narendra Modi, also came to watch the film.

Kabir Singh is the story of a surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else. It is the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original as well.

First reactions of the audience are positive with many viewers calling it Shahid’s best performance so far. The film released in Middle East before its India release on June 21.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 21:31 IST