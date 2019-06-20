First Kabir Singh reactions are in, viewers call it Shahid Kapoor’s best performance ever, but film is too similar to Arjun Reddy

A day ahead of the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, the film has begun screening in the Middle East, and reactions are arriving on social media. Those who have seen the film are praising Shahid Kapoor’s performance - some have even called it the best work he has ever done - but have compared the film unfavourably to the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, upon which it is based.

“In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga,” one person wrote. “What an outstanding performance Boss,” wrote another, referring to Shahid’s turn as a self-destructive medical student, who spirals out of control after a bad breakup.

Another person applauded the film’s unconventional story, and praised the second half, in which Kiara Advani’s role is better fleshed out. “Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film !” wrote one person.

Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film ! 👏👏👏 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 19, 2019

#KabirSingh review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai 😍 An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) June 20, 2019

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has also seen the film, and praised it on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor ‘s best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai. An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.” Kamal R Khan, known for his popular takes on Bollywood films from Dubai, wrote that Kabir Singh is a ‘frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy!’.

Reacting to Chhabra’s tweet, Shahid wrote, “Thanks brother man.”

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film’s trailer and songs have been very popular on social media, and several fans are calling it Shahid’s star-making role, after being overshadowed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, the most successful film of his career.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 14:58 IST