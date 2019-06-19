Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh took a ‘mental, physical’ toll on him: I went from a happy family man to a crazy doctor

Shahid Kapoor’s films have proved to be quite successful whenever he has played a serious character in them. Case in point: Haider (2014) and Udta Punjab (2016), where he was able to strike a chord with the audience with the more serious plots of his movies. And for Shahid, it’s all about taking up roles that make him “uncomfortable and help him push the boundaries”. However, he stresses that the idea is “not be repetitive and have a surprise element” each time. With his upcoming ambitious project, Kabir Singh, the actor promises that, and more.

You have nailed the intense, edgy, self-destructive characters in the past, too. Did you find that association with Kabir Singh as well?

It could be the other way around, too. Sometimes, good things happen. But, if you try and chase that, then you chase something that people have already seen, and sometimes it can be underwhelming. It is always exciting when your films have a shock value. So, Tommy (his character in Udta Punjab) and Kabir are opposite. Tommy was empty and self-centred. Kabir is a lover to a degree where he can be self-destructive for his love. But those are superficial things. I get attracted to parts which are scary and make me think ‘yeh toh main kar nahi paunga’.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh.

The film is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was a huge hit. Did you have any apprehensions before taking it up?

The remake rights were up for grabs. So, people wanted to find an actor who would be interested. I was sure that it’s a south remake; and so you have preconceived notions ki bahut massy hogi. But, when I saw it I was surprised. It was raw, unfiltered and not trying to be all nice and happy. It had a fresh energy to it. The Hindi audience can see this film, because when I saw it, I never felt that I couldn’t connect to it. Of course, there were thoughts like ‘what if it doesn’t turn out to be so good?’. But my only condition was that the same director (Sandeep Vanga) made it, and that’s what happened.

Did the role affect you in anyway?

I had to undergo a physical transformation, and my state of mind needed to go from a happy family man to a self-destructive crazy doctor. It was a lot to deal with both physically and mentally.

So, after playing numerous roles over the years, how have you evolved as a person?

I’ve changed a lot. Personally, I’ve learnt to take myself less seriously even though I might be playing more serious parts. I’ve come to understand that everyone’s journeys are different. I am not angry and angsty like Kabir. I am in a peaceful space now, but I am still aspiring to do a lot more work. There is a lot of ambition and drive in me, and acceptance of the fact that I need to make better choices. And of course, spend time with family and enjoy life.

Shahid Kapoor with brother Ishaan and wife Mira Rajput.

Speaking of journeys, your brother Ishaan (Khatter) has had a different one. Now, actors have better platforms. How different was it when you started?

Meeting hi nahi milti thi, auditions dete they tab. Koi jaan pehchan ka hota nahi tha. Kapde lene ke liye paise nahi hote they. No access, no one to guide you. It was all about that one chance. Today, things happen in a more systematic manner, which is both good and bad. Bad because people who don’t have that kind of access, will have to deal with the fact that other people can come in with much more support. It’s difficult for people who are from outside or have no connection. But, for people who have some kind of access or exposure , they can at least showcase themselves. So, it is easier for that lot.

Does luck play a role, too?

I strongly believe in destiny. And, I feel everyone should feel proud of their reality. You can look at someone and say ‘he has it easier’. However, if you don’t face adversity, you don’t become a man.

So, in tough times, what or who do you go back to?

My kids. They are like energiser bunnies. They are full of positive energy. I don’t need anything else. I spend time with them, and I am fine.

