Aishwarya Rai’s red hot photoshoot is breaking the internet, see pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not have done a film for a while but that does not mean that she has lost even a bit of her clout over fans. The actor is a picture of grace as the cover girl of a new magazine called Peacock.

Sharing a picture of its cover, the Instagram handle of designer Shane Peacock wrote: “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : A Timeless Star. The Peacock Magazine is proud to announce the launch its first-ever print issue of the magazine with the timeless star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was shot on the streets of the New York City. To avail your copy, log on to www.thepeacockmagazine.com. Issue available on stands, grab your copy now! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in New York City for our first print issue September Issue.”

The picture, clicked in New York, shows Aishwarya in a layered and feathered red gown. She is standing high up on a ladder and holds on to one of the steps with one hand. She has a silver belt on. This is the first print magazine of designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock. Through much of June, Aishwarya was in New York, with her family. While she hadn’t shared any pictures and neither did Abhishek, Neetu Kapoor and Abhishek’s niece, Navya Naveli had shared pictures with the couple.

Sharing a picture, Navya wrote: “#famjam spam this with likes.” In the picture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Navya pose with other family members after a family dinner in the Big Apple.

Aishwarya last appeared in a film Fanney Khan, which released in 2018 but didn’t work at the box office. She will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam’s next film, Ponniyin Selvan (Son of Kaveri), a film based on the Tamil classic novel of the same name. The film stars a number of leading actors from Tamil film industry including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul.

