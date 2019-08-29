Rahul Roy reacts to Kareena Kapoor calling him her first crush: ‘I am speechless’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:50 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently revealed that Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy was her first crush. Now, he has responded to the big compliment on Instagram.

Rahul reposted a news article on Kareena’s confession and captioned it, “I’m speechless,” he wrote with raised hands emojis. Several fans commented that he was their first crush as well. “Not only kareena , there are many,” wrote one fan. “She wasn’t the only one u know that! My teens in mombasa u were my hugeee crush too,” wrote another.

Kareena was on the sets of her dance reality show Dance India Dance when she made the confession. “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui,” she had said.

Rahul rose to instant film with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui in 1990.The film was a musical and also starred Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori.

Many years later, Rahul was seen on the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. He emerged as the season’s winner.

Kareena was in London for the last two months with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The family recently returned to Mumbai. Kareena would come to Mumbai every week for two months to shoot for Dance India Dance.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal on being accused of taking drugs at Karan Johar’s party: ‘Had huge effect on me, not nice being called those names’

Upon her arrival, she turned showstopper for designers Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week that wrapped up this Sunday.

Kareena will be next seen in Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is slated to release on December 27 and will bring her back to the silver screen after a break of one year.

Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 20:50 IST