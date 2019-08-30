His funny Twitter banter with Taapsee Pannu inspires fans to dig up the best Akshay Kumar memes

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:46 IST

Akshay Kumar is the most meme-able star of Bollywood and he knows it too. So when Taapsee Pannu tried to pull his leg on Twitter, he didn’t hesitate from whipping out one of his many hilarious memes.

Akshay shared the first motion poster of Taapsee’s upcoming film Rashmi Rocket on Twitter on Friday. “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket,” he wrote in his tweet. Taapsee had a cheeky reply for him. “Yay!!!!! Don’t know about Forbes but yeh race toh main jeet sakti hu. Thank you,” she wrote in her tweet. The actor was referring to Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s top 10 highest paid actors, on which, Akshay was the only Bollywood actor to get features. He took the fourth spot on the list.

Akshay replied to her with a meme. “Maje le rahi hai tu (You’re having fun with it),” his character from a film says in the meme.

Seeing their favourite actor use his own meme, several of his fans dug up a few more Akshay Kumar memes from the archives. These featured ones like ‘Behen darr gai’, ‘Yeh kaunsi line mein aa gaye aap’, ‘Meri aankhon mein toh dekh mere bhai’ and more from films like Bhaagam Bhaag, Welcome and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Check them out:

Asli wala toh yeh h😂 pic.twitter.com/MZsqu3GGNa — Khush jain (@Khushalgoyal507) August 30, 2019

Although nothing has been revealed about the plot of the film, Rashmi Rocket seems to be the story of a girl from a small village who aspires to become a successful athlete one day. In the first-look photos shared by the makers of the film on Thursday, Taapsee was seen sporting tattoos on her neck and fingers, a choker, heavy traditional jewellery, and curly hair.

Also read: Can you spot Rekha and Karisma in this throwback pic from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s wedding?

The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who had last helmed the 2018 comedy-drama Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Rashmi Rocket will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of another sports biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh, in which she and Bhumi Pednekar portray the role of world’s oldest sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. She was last seen with Akshay and Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 19:46 IST