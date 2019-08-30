Akshay Kumar likely to join Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, confirms director Anees Bazmee

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:36 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who played the lead role in 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, may also feature in a special role in the sequel that will have Kartik Aaryan as the lead. Anees Bazmee, who will direct the new film, has confirmed that writers Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik have written a character that will suit Akshay.

A Mid Day report quoted him as saying, “I would be more than happy to have Akshay sir in the film. I have worked with him in the past (Singh Is Kingg, 2008, and Welcome, 2007) and we share a cordial relationship. We haven’t completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it.”

Also read: Trisha Krishnan concerned over children not going to school in Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation

He added, “Kartik will be the happiest if Akshay says yes as he is a big fan. [His presence] will also widen the film’s reach.” Anees further said that the film will go on floors only by December as he needs to understand the “styling” of the film because he is attempting a horror-comedy for the first time in his career.

The makers released the first look of Kartik Aaryan from the film earlier this month. Dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama, standing with his back towards the camera, Kartik is holding the hand of a skeleton, and posing with a victory sign. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram. #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa revolved around a couple who come in contact with a ghost at their ancestral home. It also starred Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. Akshay played a psychiatrist in the film while Vidya transformed from her normal self to Manjulika, assumed to be possessed by the ghost.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:32 IST