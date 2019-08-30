Trisha Krishnan concerned over children not going to school in Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation

regional-movies

Popular Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, a UNICEF celebrity advocate, expressed concern about children in Kashmir failing to attend school ever since government placed the Union Territory under curfew after the abrogation of Article 370. She was speaking at Chennai’s Stella Maris College as part of the 30th year celebrations of Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On the issue of children not attending school in Kashmir over the last few weeks, she told NDTV in answer to a question,“Absolutely, because for the last one year with UNICEF we have been working at every child needing an education and going to school. So that’s a primary worry for all of us here. Anything that is (against) violation of child rights is violence against children.”

Jammu and Kashmir has been in a lockdown since earlier this month as the Centre abrogated Article 370. While schools in some areas have been opened, attendance has been low.

Elaborating on the topic of children being subjected to sexual violence, she said that people should end the age-old conspiracy of silence. The Hindu quoted her as saying, “In 95 per cent of child exploitation cases, the perpetrator is known to the child and this causes the victim to end up with trauma. Thus, the importance of spreading awareness and supporting them is the key to change.”

She also had a word of appreciation for actor Ajith for working in a film like Nerkonda Paarvai. “Hats off to a superstar like him for supporting the cause, everyone knows how much I like him and I will see the film soon,” The Hindu quoted her as saying.

In November 2017, Trisha was conferred the UNICEF celebrity advocate status Chennai. The organisation’s release stated that “she will voice the rights of children including adolescents and young people”. The actor would lend support to efforts to address issues such as anaemia, child marriage, child labour and child abuse, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it added.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:16 IST