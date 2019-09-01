Saaho box office day 2: Prabhas’ film stays strong, inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

bollywood

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho opened well and reportedly has done well on its second day as well. According to a report in Box Office India, the film is likely to have collected an estimated Rs 23 crores on Saturday.

The report estimates that the film’s earning on Saturday will be in line with its Friday figures. It will collection Rs 23 crores nett in its Hindi version, after making Rs 24 crores on day 1. It estimates that even if the film doesn’t grow much on Sunday, given its momentum, it would have picked Rs 70 crore nett in its first weekend, which would be considered an ‘excellent weekend’. With Ganesh Chaturthi being a restricted holiday in many parts of the country, it should help the film’s prospects. Post that, the film should be able to post a big total from its four days.

Beating all odds, Saaho posted an impressive figure at the end of day 1, picking up Rs 24.40 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”

With these figures, Saaho also became the third highest opener in 2019 with Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal ahead of the film directed by Sujeeth.

Taran tweeted: “Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases... 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu] 3. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 24.40 cr [Fri] 4. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 5. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only.”

The film was largely panned by critics and many fans, chiefly for its writing. Prabhas, however, won hearts with his performance. Of special mention were its action scenes. It induced a meme fest online with many making fun of the film. The masses, however, seem to be loving the spectacle.

Trade experts had predicted an opening of Rs 60 crore (all languages) for Saaho and Rs 15-20 crore for the Hindi version. “The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore,” trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times.

