Saaho gets roasted on internet, Twitter lights up with memes featuring paragliding guy and even Shah Rukh Khan

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:04 IST

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film Saaho was expected to be the biggest hit of the year and so it is, on Twitter at least. The film has been called a great disappointment by critics and the audience isn’t very impressed either.

Several took to Twitter to vent about the film. They ranted against how the makers let the Rs 350 crore budget go to waste, the shoddy VFX, pathetic writing and senseless screenplay. Even Prabhas’ performance could not save the film.

As always, fans realised the best way to get their ticket money’s worth is by sharing a few funny memes on Twitter and watch them go viral. Some compared their situation to the viral, hassled paragliding guy while others realised how Shah Rukh Khan had a lot to teach Prabhas and director Sujeeth when it comes to grand movies failing at box office (his last film Zero, depended heavily on computer graphic but was a big flop).

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:

VFX heavy film getting destroyed by critics because of weak screenplay and other factors.



SRK to #Saaho makers: https://t.co/8sp62coyec pic.twitter.com/siARi3yTsi — bk. (@NotBobbey) August 30, 2019

SAAHO Expectations vs Reality!😪 pic.twitter.com/7ZilpsNCuK — Mehul Somsole (@MEMEhool) August 30, 2019

Producer: Here's 350 crs budget for #Saaho



Sujeeth : pic.twitter.com/iY0Giqgr15 — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 30, 2019

#Saahoreview



YouTubers : Saaho is an amazing and totally masterpiece movie with the biggest Budget Indian film of all time



Me, after watching Saaho : pic.twitter.com/P4Q4VY2sAM — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) August 30, 2019

The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing #Saaho pic.twitter.com/bL6Ol3r6tF — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 30, 2019

However, this is not the only reaction fans had towards the film. Some excited fans installed a 70-foot tall cut-out of Prabhas in Hyderabad. A big number of fans were also seen pouring milk and throwing flowers on the cut-out.

The star’s humongous cut-out was decorated with huge garlands. Fans also burst crackers to celebrate the new release. They were spotted grooving to dhol beats and showing off their energetic dance moves.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The movie marks Prabhas’ debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha’s entry in the South Indian film industry. The film hit the theatres today.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:48 IST