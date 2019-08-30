e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Saaho gets roasted on internet, Twitter lights up with memes featuring paragliding guy and even Shah Rukh Khan

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is getting roasted on Twitter following bad reactions from critics and audience.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prabhas’ Saaho did not land like it was supposed to.
Prabhas’ Saaho did not land like it was supposed to.
         

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film Saaho was expected to be the biggest hit of the year and so it is, on Twitter at least. The film has been called a great disappointment by critics and the audience isn’t very impressed either.

Several took to Twitter to vent about the film. They ranted against how the makers let the Rs 350 crore budget go to waste, the shoddy VFX, pathetic writing and senseless screenplay. Even Prabhas’ performance could not save the film.

As always, fans realised the best way to get their ticket money’s worth is by sharing a few funny memes on Twitter and watch them go viral. Some compared their situation to the viral, hassled paragliding guy while others realised how Shah Rukh Khan had a lot to teach Prabhas and director Sujeeth when it comes to grand movies failing at box office (his last film Zero, depended heavily on computer graphic but was a big flop).

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, this is not the only reaction fans had towards the film. Some excited fans installed a 70-foot tall cut-out of Prabhas in Hyderabad. A big number of fans were also seen pouring milk and throwing flowers on the cut-out.

Also read: Can you spot Rekha and Karisma in this throwback pic from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s wedding?

Watch: Saaho movie review

 

The star’s humongous cut-out was decorated with huge garlands. Fans also burst crackers to celebrate the new release. They were spotted grooving to dhol beats and showing off their energetic dance moves.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The movie marks Prabhas’ debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha’s entry in the South Indian film industry. The film hit the theatres today.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:48 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss