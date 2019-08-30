Strike 3 for Saaho: Diet Sabya reveals Prabhas’ film plagiarised artist’s installation for song, poster

bollywood

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film Saaho is in troubled waters again for plagiarising another artist’s work. A third poster of the film has evidently copied artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s installations at Burning Man from 2017.

Popular Instagram account Diet Sabya caught the blatant copy and threw light on it in a post. “Breaking: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Didn’t find the budget to produce original artwork for poster,” the page captioned their post.

The poster shows Shraddha and Prabhas walking hand in hand at a surrealist, Burning Man-inspired festival. Behind them, large metallic installations can be seen that mimic petals of a flower. The installations are almost exact copies of Shilo Shiv Suleman’s artwork.

The artist also made a post about her artwork on her page. She revealed what inspired the installations and also shared news clippings and supportive comments calling out Saaho for their plagiarised poster.

“Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people’s heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships. It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart,” she wrote in her post. The first pictures of the artwork were shared on her page in 2017.

Even Saaho’s first poster was directly lifted from Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049. Prabhas was seen walking out of a smoky background in a black overcoat and his face covered by a scarf, much like Ryan Gosling on the original poster.

Poster for Blade Runner 2049 and Saaho.

Another poster, which showed Shraddha and Prabhas shooting at villains from across a wall, was also copied from online video game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

The poster for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Saaho released across the country on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and others.

Watch: Saaho star Prabhas says he’d like to do keep making Bollywood movies

