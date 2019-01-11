New video shows Zareen Khan slapping man for harassing her during event

Actor Zareen Khan was mobbed by a crowd of unruly men at a store launch in Aurangabad in December. Now, a new video has surfaced that shows her slapping a man for touching her inappropriately. She was there for a store launch.

In the video, Zareen is seen struggling to make her way to her car through a sea of men. A few seconds later, she turns around and slaps a man multiple times before rushing to her car again. Watch here:

Talking about the incident, Zareen said, “Sometimes we have to take matters in our own hands , not thinking what or how it may look. As a woman, I have always believed that you have to give it back to anybody who tries to molest you or misbehave with you, whether it’s behind closed doors or in public. Just because I am a public figure doesn’t mean I don’t notice or feel unsafe, nobody has the right to touch me or grab me in an inappropriate way. I am a woman first and every woman deserves to live, work and just be in an environment which is equally safe for her as any other man!”

Zareen Khan being felicitated during the Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh in New Delhi. (AP)

Last month, Zareen was caught up in another controversy when a motorist was killed after his scooter rammed into her car in North Goa’s beach village of Anjuna. He died of head injuries at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. The actor as well as her driver Ali Abbas were present in the car when the accident occurred.

Zareen Khan has acted in films like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2 and Veer. She made her debut with Salman Khan’s Yuvraj.

